Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Jin Air #earnings

Jin Air H1 net losses narrow on recovering travel demand

17:57 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Jin Air Co., the budget carrier unit of Korean Air Lines Co., said Friday its first-half net losses narrowed from a year earlier on recovering travel demand amid eased virus curbs.

Net losses for the six months ended in June narrowed to 59.7 billion won (US$46 million) from 122.5 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.

"Travel demand on the routes to China and Japan has yet to recover due to the former's hard-line 'Zero COVID Policy' and the latter's approval of visas for group travelers. But improving demand on the Southeast Asian routes helped the bottom line," a company spokesperson said.

Operating losses also narrowed to 61.4 billion won from 108.9 billion won a year ago. Sales jumped 81 percent to 193.9 billion won from 107.3 billion won during the same period.

Looking ahead, Jin Air said the resurgence of COVID-19 and the won's weakness against the dollar, and high inflation will serve as major uncertainties for the recovery of the airline industry in the second half.

This file photo provided by Jin Air shows the company's B737-800 passenger jet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK