Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US #defense talks

S. Korean, U.S. defense officials hold annual ICT cooperation meeting

18:54 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Defense officials of South Korea and the United States on Friday discussed cooperation in the area of defense-related information and communication technologies (ICT) in Seoul, officials said.

Park Nam-hee, director-general at the defense ministry's intelligent information policy bureau, and her U.S. counterpart, Kelly Fletcher, led the second session of the annual South Korea-U.S. ICT Cooperation Committee.

The two sides exchanged assessments of current trends regarding 5G wireless networks and cloud computing, and discussed cooperation between the allies' respective defense ICT policies, according to the ministry.

They also reaffirmed interoperability among allied forces is intrinsic to the efforts in enhancing combat capabilities.

In addition, they agreed to continue discussions to explore the establishment of various command and control systems, and information-sharing platforms that will better enable a "fight tonight" posture, the ministry said.

South Korean and U.S. officials pose for a photo as they attend the second session of the South Korea-U.S. ICT Cooperation Committee in Seoul on Aug. 12, 2022, in this photo released by the defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK