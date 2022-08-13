Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:08 August 13, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon unshackles Samsung's Lee Jae-yong with special pardon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's special pardon includes Lee Jae-yong, excludes Lee Myung-bak (Kookmin Daily)
-- Bereaved families of civil servants under insufficient gov't care (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Charter of peace' to kick-start new unified world (Segye Times)
-- KEPCO logs disastrous 14 tln-won operating loss in H2 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong granted special pardon, MB excluded (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's constitutionalism brings Lee Jae-yong back to power (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Gaeddal': light and shadow of political fandom (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong returns on Yoon's call for economic recovery (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-yong returns, vows to spur national economy (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK