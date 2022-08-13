Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon unshackles Samsung's Lee Jae-yong with special pardon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's special pardon includes Lee Jae-yong, excludes Lee Myung-bak (Kookmin Daily)
-- Bereaved families of civil servants under insufficient gov't care (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Charter of peace' to kick-start new unified world (Segye Times)
-- KEPCO logs disastrous 14 tln-won operating loss in H2 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong granted special pardon, MB excluded (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's constitutionalism brings Lee Jae-yong back to power (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Gaeddal': light and shadow of political fandom (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong returns on Yoon's call for economic recovery (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-yong returns, vows to spur national economy (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)