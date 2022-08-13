Suspended ruling party chief again cries foul over leadership switch
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The suspended chairman of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) again cried foul Saturday over a party leadership switch, which he claims is aimed at removing him from his position.
Lee Jun-seok's party membership was suspended last month over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up.
Earlier this week, Lee filed for an injunction against the party's transition to an emergency leadership system.
A hearing for Lee's court action will take place next week.
The move came a day after the PPP held a series of meetings to amend the party charter in order to launch an emergency leadership committee and named five-time Rep. Joo Ho-young as the committee's chief.
Under the party charter, Lee is supposed to lose his status as party chairman if the emergency leadership committee is established. The charter says the party can switch to the emergency system in case its Supreme Council is disabled or in other emergencies.
Lee denounced the party for procedural errors in pushing ahead with the leadership switch.
Lee's fate and political future are at risk depending on the court's decision. If the court rules in favor of Lee, his political power will be immediately restored. If not, Lee will be left with political scars amid criticism for taking legal action against his own party.
