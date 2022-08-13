Heavy rain-caused deaths this week rise to 14; 5 go missing
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Deaths from this week's heavy rains have risen to 14, and five have gone missing, officials said Saturday.
Of the dead, eight were in Seoul, four in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and two in the eastern Gangwon Province, according to data from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
One person was still missing in Seoul, with the whereabouts of two people also remaining unknown in both Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province.
Nearly 7,200 people across the country have evacuated from their homes, it added.
A total of 525 millimeters of rain fell in Seoul from Monday to Wednesday morning, while Yangpyeong, 45 kilometers east of Seoul, recorded an accumulated 526.2 mm of rain during the period, according to the state weather agency.
