Military reports 1,288 more COVID-19 cases
14:34 August 14, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,288 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 238,393, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 834 from the Army, 198 from the Air Force, 90 from the Navy, 71 from the Marine Corps and 87 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 12,129 military personnel are under treatment.
