Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 1,288 more COVID-19 cases

14:34 August 14, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,288 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 238,393, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 834 from the Army, 198 from the Air Force, 90 from the Navy, 71 from the Marine Corps and 87 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 12,129 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK