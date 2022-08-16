Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Squid Game #Hollywood Critics Awards

'Squid Game' wins two prizes at U.S. critics' awards

08:25 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean sensation "Squid Game" has won two awards at this year's Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards.

According to the HCA on Tuesday (Korean time), "Squid Game" was named Best International Series and its lead Lee Jung-jae won Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama, at its annual awards for TV programs.

This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "Squid Game." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

For the Best International Series award, the all-Korean Netflix original competed with the Korean-language epic series "Pachinko," the Mexican comedy "Acapulco," the French thriller "Lupin," the Spanish crime action series "Money Heist" and the American-Mexican crime drama "Narcos: Mexico."

In a videotaped acceptance speech, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he is grateful for the honor and now working on the series' second season.

"I believe the series has since overcome the limits of a non-English series to create many historical moments and breakthroughs," he said. "I do hope to create a better second season and share it with all the fans and critics around the world."

This image from the homepage of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) highlights the nominees for the Best International Series at this year's HCA TV Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lee took home the best actor trophy, beating seven other candidates, including Adam Scott from "Severance," Jason Bateman from "Ozark" and Tom Ellis from "Lucifer." He was the only non-English performer among the nominees.

The awards came about a month before the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony slated for Sept. 12, where "Squid Game" has nabbed 14 nominations, including outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actor.

"Squid Game" is the first South Korean-made content to be included in the final list of nominees for the Primetime Emmy Awards, one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment.

It is also the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honor at the Primetime Emmys.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK