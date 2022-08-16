Go to Contents
Bill Gates to speak on COVID-19 response at National Assembly

08:40 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was set to deliver a speech at the National Assembly on Tuesday on the importance of international health cooperation in the face of contagious diseases like COVID-19.

Gates was to meet with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and key politicians Tuesday morning ahead of addressing the parliamentary budget committee about global health cooperation.

Later Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder is scheduled to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol. The two spoke by phone and discussed their responses to the pandemic in June.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates participates in a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 25, 2022, in this EPA photo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

