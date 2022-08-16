Go to Contents
BLACKPINK to perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

08:53 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States, according to the group's agency Tuesday.

YG Entertainment said the quartet is preparing a special performance at the annual event slated for Aug. 28 (local time) in the U.S.

BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop girl group to hit the stage at the American music awards show, it added.

The group will release a new song, "Pink Venom," this Friday, before dropping its second studio album titled "Born Pink" on Sept. 16.

After the new release, BLACKPINK will depart on a massive world tour in October, starting with Seoul and continuing in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania until June next year.

This image provided by YG Entertainment announces BLACKPINK's upcoming performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

