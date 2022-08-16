Yonhap News Summary
Yoon says he plans 'changes' to better serve people
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday he is thinking of bringing unspecified "changes" to better serve the people amid speculation he could shake up the presidential office to turn his approval ratings around.
Yoon has been widely expected to carry out a shake-up around the 100-day mark of his taking office as his administration's image is badly in need of a makeover following weeks of unusually low approval ratings for the president.
(LEAD) Homes of ex-top security officials raided in probe into N. Korea's killing of fisheries official
SEOUL -- Prosecutors raided the houses of three former top national security officials Tuesday as part of an investigation into the previous administration's handling of the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea in 2020.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of prosecutors and investigators each to the homes of former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won, former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and former Defense Minister Suh Wook to seize evidence, according to legal sources.
PM urges new disaster response system to cope with climate change
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for a new disaster response system to cope with climate change, as the heaviest rainfall in decades battered Seoul and its surrounding areas last week.
"Due to climate change, unprecedented disasters have frequently occurred," Han told a Cabinet meeting, emphasizing the need to come up with a new response system to deal with natural disasters caused by climate change.
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador says no Beijing-Seoul 'decoupling,' warns of impact from U.S.-led groups
SEOUL -- The top Chinese envoy in South Korea dismissed concerns about Seoul being "artificially decoupled" from Beijing under the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration that is openly seeking to bolster economic security on the basis of stronger ties with Washington.
Ambassador Xing Haiming rather voiced worries about the negative impact from the U.S.-led "small groups," such as the Chip 4 alliance in the semiconductor industry.
Campus rape suspect suspected of pushing victim off building
INCHEON -- A university freshman indicted on charges of attempted rape and murder of a female schoolmate is said to have confessed to pushing the victim off a campus building, judicial officials said Tuesday.
The 20-year-old student of Inha University in Incheon, west of Seoul, is accused of attempting to rape the victim and causing her to fall to her death from the campus building on July 15.
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at 4-month high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 100,000 for the second consecutive day Tuesday, but the number of seriously ill patients hit about a four-month high amid the continued spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.
The country added 84,128 new COVID-19 infections, including 463 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 21,502,164, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
'Squid Game' wins two prizes at U.S. critics' awards
SEOUL -- The South Korean sensation "Squid Game" has won two awards at this year's Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards.
According to the HCA on Tuesday (Korean time), "Squid Game" was named Best International Series and its lead Lee Jung-jae won Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama, at its annual awards for TV programs.
Blinken highlights Korea-U.S. alliance on S. Korea's Liberation Day
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance on Monday, while congratulating the Asian ally on its national day.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I send my kindest regards and congratulations to the Republic of Korea and the South Korean people as you celebrate your National Day," the top U.S. diplomat said in a released statement.
Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning on tech gains
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Tuesday morning amid investors' speculation that central banks in major economies may tone down their policy tightening after weak economic data from China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 13.42 points, or 0.53 percent, to trade at 2,541.36 points as of 11:20 a.m.
