S. Korea calls on N. Korea to respond to economic aid offer
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government hopes North Korea will respond to President Yoon Suk-yeol's offer of an "audacious initiative" to help rebuild its economy in return for denuclearization steps, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
In his Liberation Day speech the previous day, Yoon unveiled details of the plan to improve the North's economy, such as a large-scale food program, power generation assistance, and modernization of its ports and airports.
"The unification ministry urges and hopes for North Korea to respond to our government's sincere proposal for peace on the Korean Peninsula and the common prosperity of the South and the North," the official told reporters on background when asked about the issue.
The official added the ministry has no plans to request working-level contact with the North on the matter but it is open to considering such a move by reviewing inter-Korean relations and the security situation on the peninsula.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)