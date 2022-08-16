Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #former UN chief #Ukraine

Former U.N. chief Ban to meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv

14:25 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital city of Kyiv on Tuesday, his foundation said.

Ban is on a daylong trip to Ukraine, along with former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, as a member of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders, according to the Ban Ki-moon Foundation for a Better Future.

Ban plans to meet with Zelenskyy and join workshops hosted by the European Institute of Peace to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, it said.

Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations, speaks at an award ceremony for an essay contest at his Seoul office on Aug. 3, 2022. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK