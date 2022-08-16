Ruling party announces list of emergency leadership committee members

Go to Contents
15:34 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday named members of its emergency leadership committee, completing the leadership transition that removes suspended party chief Lee Jun-seok from office.

The nine-member list included the committee's chair Joo Ho-young, floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, the PPP's top policymaker Sung Il-jong, and Reps. Eom Tae-young and Jun Joo-hyae, as well as a former official of President Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team and council members of local assemblies.

The list was expected to be formally approved at a national committee meeting later in the day.

Lee has strongly protested the transition and filed for a court injunction against the decision.

The court is expected to make a decision as early as Wednesday.

The ruling People Power Party's interim leader Joo Ho-young speaks during a general meeting of the party's lawmakers at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Aug. 16, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

