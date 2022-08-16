Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Bill Gates #SK Group

SK Group, Bill Gates discuss strengthening cooperation in global public health

17:00 August 16, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Top executives of South Korea's SK Group met with Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in global public health, group officials said.

Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, SK Discovery Co. Vice Chairman Chey Chang-won and Ahn Jae-yong, CEO of SK Bioscience Co., in Seoul on the second day of Gates' three-day trip to South Korea, SK Bioscience said.

SK Bioscience and the foundation decided to expand their relationship that began in 2013 and continue to cooperate in ways to solve global public health problems in the future.

In addition, they decided to continue research and development of new vaccines and treatments to respond to the next pandemic.

Under the support of the foundation, SK Bioscience is currently developing multiple vaccines and has recently developed South Korea's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine.

This photo provided by SK Bioscience on Aug. 16, 2022, shows Chey Tae-won, SK Group chairman (2nd from L), Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (2nd from R), SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong (L) and Chey Chang-won, vice chairman of SK Discovery, posing for a photo at a meeting in Seoul (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK