Four candidates announced for prosecutor general
17:26 August 16, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry on Tuesday announced four candidates shortlisted for the first prosecutor general of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.
A special ministry committee recommended the four -- Yeo Hwan-seop, head of the Institute of Justice; Kim Hoo-gon, head of the High Prosecutors Offices; Lee Doo-bong, head of the Daejeon High Prosecutors Office; and Lee Won-seok, deputy chief prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors Office.
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon will pick and recommend one of them to President Yoon as early as Wednesday.
