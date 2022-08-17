Go to Contents
06:58 August 17, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- State affairs in crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon orders quick appointments of mid-ranking gov't officials (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to supply 2.7 mln homes in next 5 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- 2.7 mln homes to be provided in 5 yrs, regulation on rebuilding to be eased (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to supply 2.7 mln homes over next 5 yrs (Segye Times)
-- 500,000 new homes to be provided in Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Regulations for redevelopment and reconstruction to be eased (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 2.7 mln new homes by easing regulations (Hankyoreh)
-- 4 in 10 who picked Yoon turn against him: poll (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 2.7 mln new homes in 5 yrs, led by private builders (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 50,000 new homes in Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Bill Gates asks Seoul to lead on health (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea to supply 2.7m new homes by 2027 (Korea Herald)
-- Gates calls on Korea to play greater role in fight against pandemic (Korea Times)
(END)

