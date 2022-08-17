Korean-language dailies

-- State affairs in crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon orders quick appointments of mid-ranking gov't officials (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to supply 2.7 mln homes in next 5 years (Donga Ilbo)

-- 2.7 mln homes to be provided in 5 yrs, regulation on rebuilding to be eased (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to supply 2.7 mln homes over next 5 yrs (Segye Times)

-- 500,000 new homes to be provided in Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Regulations for redevelopment and reconstruction to be eased (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 2.7 mln new homes by easing regulations (Hankyoreh)

-- 4 in 10 who picked Yoon turn against him: poll (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 2.7 mln new homes in 5 yrs, led by private builders (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 50,000 new homes in Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)

