(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 17)

The rebirth of the Gwanghwamun Square — two times bigger than in the past and 5,000 trees planted to turn it into a green space — was possible thanks to a bipartisan consensus in the National Assembly. It was former Seoul mayor Park Won-soon that promised to renew the square with a more than 80 billion won ($61 million). Though his idea faced a crisis after his sudden death, his deputy took the baton and carried out the renovation. After Oh Se-hoon, a conservative, won a mayoral by-election, the project hit a snag again. But it was too late to stop the renovation after lots of money was already spent.