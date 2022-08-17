Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #DP

DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter

10:28 August 17, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) was set Wednesday to endorse a revision to its charter aimed at raising the bar for party membership suspension for those facing criminal charges amid criticism it is aimed at shielding former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.

The party's national convention preparatory committee adopted the envisioned revision a day earlier to state that only those convicted in the first trial would have their party membership suspended. Under the current charter, party membership is suspended only if a member is indicted.

The revision was widely seen as aimed at preventing Lee, who is expected to take over as leader in a national convention later this month, from getting his membership suspended even if he is indicted in corruption cases currently under investigation.

Pro-Lee lawmakers argue that the amendment is a measure to protect all party members in the wake of widening political probes by the prosecution, while Lee's opponents have denounced the envisioned charter as a "bulletproof" measure for Lee.

Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the interim leader of the Democratic Party, speaks to the press at the National Assembly on Aug. 17, 2022, following a decision at the party's national convention preparatory committee to amend a controversial party charter. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK