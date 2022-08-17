Looking to join MLB club, high school pitching prospect skips KBO draft

Shim, 18, has been a highly-touted prospect since his freshman year in 2020, when he went 4-1 in eight games with a 1.42 ERA in 19 innings. He struck out 32 and walked nine. Listed at 194 centimeters and 103 kilograms, Shim threw his fastballs well over 150 kilometers per hour (93.2 miles per hour) even as a first-year student. Shim was named the best pitcher at the 2020 Korea Baseball Softball Association President's Cup National High School Baseball Tournament, after going 3-0 with a 1.20 ERA.

