U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for U.S. civic group's aid to N. Korea

11:12 August 17, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions has approved a sanctions exemption for a U.S.-based aid group to send spine-related rehabilitation equipment to the impoverished country, its website showed Wednesday.

Under the decision, Ignis Community will be exempt from U.N. sanctions to send medical and rehabilitation equipment for the Pyongyang Spine and Rehabilitation Centre.

The equipment, which includes decompression tables, treadmills and electric hospital beds, is worth a total of US$506,408.

The U.N. panel, tasked with overseeing sanctions measures imposed against the North, issued the approval on Aug. 12 and the exemption will be effective for nine months.

It remains unclear when the equipment will be delivered to the North as the reclusive country maintains strict border controls against COVID-19.

This file composite image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the emblem of the United Nations. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

