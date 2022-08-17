Go to Contents
Prosecutors raid Coast Guard headquarters in probe into N. Korea's killing of fisheries official

11:41 August 17, 2022

INCHEON, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the Coast Guard's headquarters Wednesday as part of an investigation into the previous administration's handling of the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea in 2020.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of investigations to the Coast Guard headquarters in Incheon, west of Seoul, earlier in the morning to seize evidence, according to legal sources.

The search is part of a probe into suspicions that the previous Moon Jae-in administration mishandled the death of the 47-year-old official, Lee Dae-jun, in September 2020, including concluding without concrete evidence that he was killed while attempting to defect to the North.

The case was looked into again since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May, and the Coast Guard overturned the earlier conclusion and said it found no concrete evidence backing allegations that the official attempted to defect.

The headquarters of the Coast Guard in Incheon (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

