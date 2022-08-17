DP calls for parliamentary probe into alleged irregularities involving presidential office
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday submitted a request to launch a parliamentary investigation into alleged irregularities related to the construction of the new presidential residence and the presidential office's personnel appointments.
The request was signed by a total of 175 opposition lawmakers, including all 169 of DP's lawmakers.
The presidential office has been accused of giving special treatment to an unidentified company in selecting constructors to build a new presidential residence in central Seoul.
The company reportedly sponsored exhibitions organized by Covana Contents, a cultural contents company formerly led by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, in 2016 and 2018, though the presidential office denied such allegations.
The opposition lawmakers also called for a probe into favoritism allegations surrounding the presidential office's hiring of some of its employees.
The National Assembly can launch an investigation into state affairs with the approval of at least one-fourth of its members.
Rep. Jin Sung-joon, DP's vice floor leader, said the party submitted the request on behalf of the people's wishes, adding the presidential office has been neglecting the public's demand to reveal the truth of the allegations.
"Yoon Suk-yeol government's recklessness is driving the country and the people into a crisis," DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said.
