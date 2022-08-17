Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
SEOUL -- North Korea test-fired two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, a South Korean military official said, as President Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference to mark the 100th day since taking office.
"(The military) has detected two cruise missiles launched by North Korea from Onchon, South Pyongan Province, into the Yellow Sea early this morning," the official said on the customary condition of anonymity without providing further details, including the exact type of missiles and time of the firing.
(3rd LD) Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
SEOUL - President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday South Korea has no hostile intentions toward North Korea and is willing to carry out aid projects for the impoverished nation as long as Pyongyang shows firm commitment to denuclearization.
The remarks, made in a press conference marking his 100 days in office, came days after he unveiled what he described as an "audacious" offer to rebuild the North's economy if the regime takes substantial steps toward denuclearization.
(Yonhap Interview) Bill Gates says hopes S. Korea will be 'more generous' in aid contribution for global health
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- American billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said Wednesday he hopes to see "a more generous" South Korea in its global aid contribution to help address global health challenges and provide the right help to those in need in developing nations.
Gates, a co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said raising the aid budget is another important role South Korea can play as a rich country besides its brisk innovation in vaccine development.
(LEAD) Ex-Kumho Asiana chief gets 10-yr prison term for unfair deals, embezzlement
SEOUL -- Park Sam-koo, former chairperson of Kumho Asiana Group, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for embezzlement of company funds, breach of trust and fair trade law violations.
The Seoul Central District Court made the ruling and ordered the immediate detention of Park after finding him guilty of most of his criminal charges.
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) dropped a controversial proposal to revise its charter in connection with party membership suspension for those facing criminal charges after the move sparked criticism it is aimed at shielding former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
The party's national convention preparatory committee adopted the proposal a day earlier to state that only those convicted in the first trial would have their party membership suspended. Under the current charter, party membership is suspended only if a member is indicted.
S. Korea, U.S. discuss N. Korea, alliance issues in annual military talks
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States held their regular defense talks here this week on North Korea and a range of pending alliance issues, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.
Agenda items in the two-day Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) session from Tuesday included ways for the operation of the advanced U.S. missile defense system, called THAAD, deployed in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and other ways to bolster deterrence against evolving North Korean threats.
(LEAD) K League's survivors on collision course in AFC Champions League knockout stage
SEOUL -- Two teams from South Korea's K League 1 survived the group stage at the top Asian club tournament this year, but after one knockout round, only one of them will be left standing.
That is because Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Daegu FC will face each other in the round of 16 at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
