Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- No regret, no renovation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KakaoMobility secretly offers special online cab booking service to business clients (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon vows to reshuffle his presidential office (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon pledges to humbly uphold public sentiment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon vows for sweeping reform but comes up with no clear plans (Segye Times)
-- Yoon calls for reforming labor law to lead 4th Industrial Revolution (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says he will carefully read the mind of the people (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon blows his own trumpet in press conference marking his 100 days in office (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon vows to uphold public sentiment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- President pledges to listen to public voice in more humble way (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Platform businesses face restructuring amid economic slowdown (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon not out for regime change (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon says talks with NK needed, but should not be political show (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows to listen more closely to public's voice (Korea Times)
