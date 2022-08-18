Korean-language dailies

-- No regret, no renovation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- KakaoMobility secretly offers special online cab booking service to business clients (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon vows to reshuffle his presidential office (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon pledges to humbly uphold public sentiment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon vows for sweeping reform but comes up with no clear plans (Segye Times)

-- Yoon calls for reforming labor law to lead 4th Industrial Revolution (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon says he will carefully read the mind of the people (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon blows his own trumpet in press conference marking his 100 days in office (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon vows to uphold public sentiment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- President pledges to listen to public voice in more humble way (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Platform businesses face restructuring amid economic slowdown (Korea Economic Daily)

