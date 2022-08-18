(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 18)

President Yoon said during a press conference Wednesday marking his 100th day in office that his government has managed to revive the nation's nuclear industry by relinquishing his predecessor's nuclear phase-out policy. Joint efforts should be made to expand exports of nuclear reactors, making the most of the nation's competitive advantage in nuclear power generation. The Yoon administration should also help businesses enter the SMR market. Further, it needs to pay more heed to the safety of nuclear power plants, while expanding into treatment of high-level radioactive waste (HLW).

