11 DMZ hiking trails to open next month

The government opened to the public three hiking routes in Paju, Goseong and Cheorwon on a trial basis in April 2019 but temporarily closed them five months later due to an outbreak of African swine fever and the COVID-19 pandemic. Five new routes were added in November 2021 but the whole program soon went into closure for the protection of migratory birds and the prevention of the spread of the pandemic. The Yeoncheon and Inje routes were completed this year.