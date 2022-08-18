Seoul shares trim earlier losses late Thur. morning amid recession woes
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier losses late Thursday morning as investors remain watchful as to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep up its aggressive monetary tightening amid global recession woes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.82 points, or 0.51 percent, to trade at 2,503.65 points as of 11:20 a.m.
In the Fed's latest minutes, released Wednesday (U.S. time), policymakers expected the economy to expand in the second half of 2022 and made it clear that they intend to continue raising rates enough to cool the economy and combat inflation.
The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points in July for a second straight time.
Institutions sold a net 209.63 billion won (US$159 million) worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and individuals' combined stock purchases valued at 208 billion won.
Most large-cap stocks declined.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. fell 1.5 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 2.1 percent, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 1.1 percent, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 0.5 percent.
Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1 percent, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. jumped 3.7 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. gained 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,315.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.60 won from the previous session's close.
