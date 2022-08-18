Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SD Biosensor

S. Korea's SD Biosensor to supply 148.3 bln won worth of virus kits to Japan

14:06 August 18, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, said Thursday it has signed a deal worth 148.3 billion won (US$112.3 million) to supply COVID-19 test kits to Japan.

SD Biosensor said it will provide two types of test products -- a type that can diagnose both COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously, and a stand-alone at-home COVID-19 test kit -- to the Japanese government.

The deal is estimated to be worth 5 percent of the South Korean company's annual sales in 2021.

SD Biosensor said demand for its combo diagnostic kit has increased in Japan after Japan began reviewing measures to manage COVID-19 and influenza on the same level.

The corporate logo of South Korean COVID-19 test kit developer SD Biosensor Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK