S. Korea's SD Biosensor to supply 148.3 bln won worth of virus kits to Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, said Thursday it has signed a deal worth 148.3 billion won (US$112.3 million) to supply COVID-19 test kits to Japan.
SD Biosensor said it will provide two types of test products -- a type that can diagnose both COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously, and a stand-alone at-home COVID-19 test kit -- to the Japanese government.
The deal is estimated to be worth 5 percent of the South Korean company's annual sales in 2021.
SD Biosensor said demand for its combo diagnostic kit has increased in Japan after Japan began reviewing measures to manage COVID-19 and influenza on the same level.
