Yoon names new prosecutor general, chief of antitrust regulator
15:05 August 18, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has named a senior prosecutor to be the new prosecutor general while also nominating a law professor to head the state antitrust regulator, Yoon's chief of staff said Thursday.
Lee One-seok, acting prosecutor general and a prosecutor at the Supreme Prosecutors Office, has been tapped to be the prosecutor general, while Han Ki-jeong, a law professor at Seoul National University, has been tapped to head the Fair Trade Commission, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.
