(2nd LD) Yoon names new prosecutor general, chief of antitrust regulator
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has named the deputy chief prosecutor to be the new prosecutor general while also nominating a law professor to head the state antitrust regulator, Yoon's chief of staff said Thursday.
Lee One-seok, the deputy chief prosecutor who has been serving as the acting prosecutor general since May, has been tapped to be the prosecutor general, while Han Ki-jeong, a law professor at Seoul National University, has been tapped to head the Fair Trade Commission, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.
Lee served in senior positions in the Central District Prosecutors Office and the Supreme Prosecutors Office, and is expected to lead the prosecution with a "balanced perspective," Kim said.
"I will attentively listen to the voice of the people in a humble manner and make all efforts to protect basic human rights by working together with members of the prosecution," Lee told reporters following the nomination.
Lee, 53, has been dubbed the "brain" of a group of senior prosecutors who have close ties with Yoon, a former top prosecutor.
He worked with Yoon at the Suwon District Prosecutors Office in 2007 while investigating allegations of slush funds surrounding Samsung Group.
Han, meanwhile, is a legal expert who respects economic principles based on the market and has gained administrative expertise through his work as a researcher and a government committee member, he said.
Kim also said the nominees for education minister and health minister are still under review, and will be announced as soon as they are decided.
Regarding the possible replacement of the senior presidential secretary for public relations, Kim said an announcement will be made Sunday.
Local media have reported that former Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the ruling People Power Party has been tapped to replace Choi Young-bum as the senior public relations secretary.
On reports of a reorganization of the presidential office, the chief of staff said it is looking into establishing the position of a senior presidential secretary for policy and planning.
"This is because there have been communication problems in the policy agenda area, and we think there is a need for smooth communication and understanding between the people, the Cabinet and the presidential office," Kim said, adding that he has nothing to confirm regarding reports of a further expansion of the presidential office.
The reorganization comes as Yoon has faced calls to overhaul his staff amid falling approval ratings blamed largely on his poor personnel choices in the presidential office and the government.
