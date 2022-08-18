Jeonbuk beat K League rivals Daegu to reach AFC Champions League quarterfinals
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors edged out fellow South Korean side Daegu FC 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the top Asian club football tournament Thursday.
Kim Jin-gyu's go-ahead goal during added time in the second extra period gave Jeonbuk the narrow victory in the round of 16 at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champion League at Urawa Komaba Stadium in Saitama, Japan.
Kim was the beneficiary of some fortuitous bounces, just when the match seemed headed for a penalty shootout.
Moon Seon-min tried to head home a towering cross from Mo Barrow, but the attempt never reached the net. When a Daegu player looked to clear the ball out of the box, it instead ricocheted off the body of defender Hong Jeong-woon and went straight to Kim in the goalmouth. Kim made no mistake from there, slotting the ball into the top shelf past the helpless goalkeeper, Oh Seung-hoon.
Song Min-kyu put Jeonbuk up 1-0 in the opening moments of the first half, as he took a cross from Han Kyo-won at the center of the box and found the back of the net with his right foot.
Daegu FC pulled even about 10 minutes into the second half, thanks to Zeca's right-footed shot set up by Hwang Jae-won's pass that floated over multiple defenders.
Jeonbuk are now the only K League 1 club still alive in the annual AFC tournament. They won the AFC crowns in 2006 and 2016.
