(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister

Kim Yo-jong dismissed the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's plan as the "height of absurdity" and labeled it as nothing but a copy of the former conservative Lee Myung-bak government's approach, dubbed "Vision 3,000: Denuclearization and Opening," which ended in failure more than a decade ago. It was aimed at helping the North increase its per capita income to US$3,000 in a decade through comprehensive aid if it gives up its nuclear program and opens up its borders.