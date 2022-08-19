(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 19)

The U.S. authorities made public a list of electric vehicles available for subsidies which includes the Nissan LEAF together with the EV models of Ford and other American automakers. However, Hyundai's IONIQ5 and Kia's EV6 are not on the list. Hyundai is scheduled to begin to assemble its GV70 in the U.S. in November, while Kia is to produce EV9 models there starting in the latter half of next year. But their assembly schedule is not enough to compete with other EV makers in America.