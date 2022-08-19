(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 19)

As Lee's appointment as prosecutor general does not require consent from the National Assembly, he can assume the post as early as next month. As chief prosecutor, Lee must command investigations into various suspicions over former president Moon Jae-in and Rep. Lee Jae-myung, former presidential candidate for the Democratic Party (DP). He must get to the bottom of suspicions over the Moon administration's forcible repatriation of two North Korean defectors; manipulation of the case of a South Korean fisheries official crossing the maritime border in the Yellow Sea as a case of defection; fabrication of an economic feasibility study on an aged nuclear reactor; the Daejang-dong development scandal of Lee Jae-myung and his alleged pressuring of a company to cover his legal fees on his behalf. The DP denounced such investigations as oppression of the opposition.