2018 -- Hundreds of South and North Koreans torn apart by the 1950-53 Korean War meet for the first time in over six decades as South and North Korea hold family reunions at Mount Kumgang, a scenic resort on the North's east coast. The family reunions are a follow-up to an agreement between the leaders of the two Koreas reached during their summit in April to address humanitarian issues arising from nearly seven decades of division caused by the Korean War.

