Friday's weather forecast
09:00 August 19, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/23 Sunny 80
Incheon 27/24 Sunny 80
Suwon 29/23 Sunny 80
Cheongju 31/23 Sunny 80
Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/22 Sunny 80
Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 80
Jeonju 32/22 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/22 Sunny 60
Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 0
Daegu 34/23 Cloudy 30
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 30
