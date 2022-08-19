Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:00 August 19, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/23 Sunny 80

Incheon 27/24 Sunny 80

Suwon 29/23 Sunny 80

Cheongju 31/23 Sunny 80

Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/22 Sunny 80

Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 80

Jeonju 32/22 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/22 Sunny 60

Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 0

Daegu 34/23 Cloudy 30

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 30

(END)

