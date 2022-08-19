Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made clear that her regime will never accept the South Korean government's "audacious initiative" that seeks to help Pyongyang improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps, according to state media Friday.
Kim Yo-jong dismissed the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's plan as the "height of absurdity" and labeled it as nothing but a copy of the former conservative Lee Myung-bak government's approach, dubbed "Vision 3,000: Denuclearization and Opening," which ended in failure more than a decade ago. It was aimed at helping the North increase its per capita income to US$3,000 in a decade through comprehensive aid if it gives up its nuclear program and opens up its borders.
-----------------
Presidential office expresses regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks on Yoon
SEOUL -- The presidential office expressed regret Friday over the "rude" remarks of the North Korean leader's sister on President Yoon Suk-yeol's offer of economic aid in exchange for denuclearization steps.
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a scathing commentary earlier in the day, calling Yoon's initiative "the height of absurdity" and lambasting the president by name.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000; death toll hits 3-month high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 140,000 Friday, but daily deaths reached a three-month high amid the continued virus wave driven by a highly contagious omicron subvariant.
The country added 138,812 new COVID-19 infections, including 465 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,000,037, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Supreme Court expected to decide soon whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court was expected to rule as early as Friday on an appeal that Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries filed against a lower court's order that some of its assets in South Korea be sold off to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.
Should the top court reject the appeal, Japan is sure to protest massively, and the already frayed relations between the two countries, which have shown signs of improvement since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office, would be dealt a heavy blow.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean economy likely to slow down amid high inflation: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy is feared to lose growth momentum as the country is grappling with high inflation and export growth could slow down amid heightened external economic uncertainty, the finance ministry said Friday.
The Federal Reserve's fast rate hikes, China's economic slowdown, and the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine have increased downside risks to the global economy, the ministry said in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.
-----------------
Prosecutors raid Presidential Archives over early closure decision for Wolsong 1 reactor
DAEJEON -- Prosecutors on Friday raided the Presidential Archives as part of their investigations into possible illegalities in the controversial decision by the preceding Moon Jae-in government to close an aging nuclear reactor earlier than its legal expiration date.
The Daejeon District Prosecutors Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the Presidential Archives in the central administrative city of Sejong to search for documents related to the early closure decision for the Wolsong 1 reactor in 2019.
-----------------
S. Korea issues 48-hour standstill over African swine fever case
SEOUL -- The agricultural ministry has issued a 48-hour standstill order on pig farms and related facilities in the eastern Gangwon Province after confirming this year's second African swine fever (ASF) case.
The movement ban effective through 10:30 p.m. Saturday came as the animal disease broke out at a pig farm in Yanggu, a county located about 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul, late Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
(END)