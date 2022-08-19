Military reports 2,048 more COVID-19 cases
14:10 August 19, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,048 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 248,256, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,383 from the Army, 318 from the Air Force, and 117 each from the Navy and units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 107 cases from the Marine Corps, four from the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 11,095 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword