Brad Pitt says 'Bullet Train' is perfect summer action film filled with action, comedy
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- American actor Brad Pitt said Friday that his latest movie "Bullet Train" is a perfect summer adventure film filled with eye-catching action and comedy that would lighten up Korean people suffering from the yearslong pandemic.
"It's great to bring this film here, something we shot over lockdown. We think it's got great action, which is really explosive," the Hollywood star said in a press conference in Seoul. "It's a great summer action adventure, hilarious. It's a perfect summer film."
Based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle," "Bullet Train" is an American action comedy directed by David Leitch about a former professional assassin, codenamed "Ladybug," whose latest mission to collect a briefcase on a fast-moving bullet train. But the train puts him in an unexpected competition with a string of other eccentric killers, who are also assigned to do the same job.
Released stateside on Aug. 5, the film has topped the North American box office for nearly two weeks. It will hit Korean theaters next Thursday.
The 58-year-old star actor and film producer credited stunt double-turned-film director Leitch with better-than-expected action in "Bullet Train."
"This is action I've never got to do before," he said. "He was my stunt double. He's in the movies 'Fight Club' (1999), 'Troy' (2004), 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (2005). He went on to become a director of his own and his own language, which is quite a rare story."
But he noted that "Bullet Train" is not a simple action flick to kill time but poses a question about luck and fate and how humans handle them.
"It's about what is luck, what is fate, how much are we puppets of fate or do we have free will," he said. "That's amongst the delivery system of great action and great comedy. Underneath is that message."
He said he was looking forward to having Korean food during his fourth visit to South Korea, following the last one for his war film "Fury" in 2014.
"It's great to be back. I'm not here for the movie, I'm here for the food," he joked. "I wish I had more time to explore."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)