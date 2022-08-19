Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling and main opposition parties agreed Friday to conduct this year's parliamentary audit of the government and state agencies in October as they penciled in a detailed schedule for an upcoming regular session.
Under the plan finalized by senior party members of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party, the National Assembly is scheduled to kick off its regular session on Sept. 1.
A four-day interpellation session on political, diplomatic, economic and social issues will take place from Sept. 19 to 22 followed by a three-week parliamentary audit starting on Oct. 4.
The rival parties agreed to hold a plenary meeting of an extraordinary session on Aug. 30 to approve bills on livelihood issues.
