SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Presidential office expresses regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks on Yoon
SEOUL -- The presidential office expressed regret Friday over the "rude" remarks of the North Korean leader's sister on President Yoon Suk-yeol's offer of economic aid in exchange for denuclearization steps.
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a scathing commentary earlier in the day, calling Yoon's initiative "the height of absurdity" and lambasting the president by name.
(LEAD) Gov't to create condition for N. Korea to accept 'audacious' offers, minister says
SEOUL -- The Yoon Suk-yeol administration will strive to create a condition for North Korea to embrace the "audacious initiative" intended to support its economic development for its denuclearization steps, Seoul's point man on Pyongyang told lawmakers Thursday.
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said the government plans to send more specific messages to the North, going forward, and have related consultations with such other major countries concerned as the United States and China.
(3rd LD) Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday South Korea has no hostile intentions toward North Korea and is willing to carry out aid projects for the impoverished nation as long as Pyongyang shows firm commitment to denuclearization.
The remarks, made in a press conference marking his 100 days in office, came days after he unveiled what he described as an "audacious" offer to rebuild the North's economy if the regime takes substantial steps toward denuclearization
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on N. Korea to respond to economic aid offer
SEOUL -- The South Korean government hopes North Korea will respond to President Yoon Suk-yeol's offer of an "audacious initiative" to help rebuild its economy in return for denuclearization steps, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
In his Liberation Day speech the previous day, Yoon unveiled details of the plan to improve the North's economy, such as a large-scale food program, power generation assistance, and modernization of its ports and airports.
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged Monday to swiftly improve relations with Japan based on a 1998 joint declaration between the two countries while offering to significantly rebuild North Korea's economy if Pyongyang takes steps toward substantial denuclearization.
Yoon made the remarks in a Liberation Day speech marking 77 years since Korea's independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
