SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made clear that her regime will never accept the South Korean government's "audacious initiative" that seeks to help Pyongyang improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps, according to state media Friday.
Kim Yo-jong dismissed the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's plan as the "height of absurdity" and labeled it as nothing but a copy of the former conservative Lee Myung-bak government's approach, dubbed "Vision 3,000: Denuclearization and Opening," which ended in failure more than a decade ago. It was aimed at helping the North increase its per capita income to US$3,000 in a decade through comprehensive aid if it gives up its nuclear program and opens up its borders.
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
SEOUL -- North Korea test-fired two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, a South Korean military official said, as President Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference to mark the 100th day since taking office.
"(The military) has detected two cruise missiles launched by North Korea from Onchon, South Pyongan Province, into the Yellow Sea early this morning," the official said on the customary condition of anonymity without providing further details, including the exact type of missiles and time of the firing.
N.K. leader receives congratulatory letter from head of Donetsk: state media
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a message stressing bilateral relations from the head of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic, Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.
In the letter, Denis Pushilin, leader of the breakaway entity in eastern Ukraine, extended his "heartfelt congratulations" to Kim on the occasion of Korea's liberation anniversary on Aug. 15, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
N. Korea urges continued antivirus efforts despite self-claimed win over COVID-19
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday urged its people not to let their guard down against COVID-19, having claimed victory last week in its fight against the pandemic.
On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a national meeting, reviewed the virus situation and ordered the lifting of the country's "maximum emergency anti-epidemic" measures, three months after the nation reported the first confirmed case.
