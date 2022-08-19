Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. voice regret over N. Korea in high-level phone talks
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Friday and expressed regret over North Korea's rejection of Seoul's offer to provide economic aid in exchange for denuclearization steps, the foreign ministry here said.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, discussed the matter hours after reports of Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, dismissing President Yoon Suk-yeol's "audacious" initiative as the "height of absurdity."
------------
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States sees the need to take "incremental steps" with North Korea to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, a state department spokesperson said Thursday, in apparent support of South Korea's offer to help the impoverished North when and if Pyongyang takes denuclearization steps.
Department Press Secretary Ned Price also said "practical steps" may be taken to denuclearize the peninsula.
------------
U.S. will maintain sanctions until N. Korea changes behavior: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States will continue to maintain strong sanctions against North Korea until the recalcitrant country changes its behavior and engages in dialogue, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.
Department Press Secretary Ned Price made the remarks after North Korea fired two cruise missiles, marking its 19th show of force this year and first since June.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. discuss N. Korea, alliance issues in annual military talks
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States held their regular defense talks here this week on North Korea and a range of pending alliance issues, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.
Agenda items in the two-day Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) session from Tuesday included ways for the operation of the advanced U.S. missile defense system, called THAAD, deployed in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and other ways to bolster deterrence against evolving North Korean threats.
------------
Nuclear cooperation between N. Korea, Iran concerning: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- Any nuclear cooperation between North Korea and Iran is concerning, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday, calling the two countries the "most acute proliferation threats."
State Department Press Secretary Ned Price also noted the countries have a history of violating international norms.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. to stage preparatory military drills before major field exercise
SEOUL -- South Korean and U.S. troops plan to hold preliminary drills this week in advance of their annual combined training involving field maneuvers, officials said Tuesday, amid keen attention to the possibility of North Korea taking a provocative act in response.
The allies are scheduled to kick off the four-day exercise Tuesday, focused on crisis management, in the run-up to the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise set to run from next Monday through Sept. 1.
------------
U.S. supports S. Korean initiative to engage N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States strongly supports South Korea's efforts to restart dialogue with North Korea and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, a state department spokesperson said Monday.
Department Press Secretary Ned Price also said the U.S. will continue to closely work with Seoul to that end.
