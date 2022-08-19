Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Aug. 15 -- Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
U.S. supports S. Korean initiative to engage N. Korea: State Dept
16 -- N. Korea urges continued antivirus efforts despite self-claimed win over COVID-19
S. Korea, U.S. to stage preparatory military drills before major field exercise
17 -- N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
18 -- Gov't to create condition for N. Korea to accept 'audacious' offers, minister says
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
19 -- N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
Presidential office expresses regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks on Yoon
