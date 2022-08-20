Go to Contents
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

08:59 August 20, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court holds off decision on forced labor compensation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential office expresses regret over N. Korea's rejection of Yoon's offer (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' 4 days after announcement (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan hit pause on forced labor compensation case (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors raid Presidential Archives twice in one day (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential Archives raided twice in one day by prosecutors probing Moon gov't suspicions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Locked Up': 30 months in pandemic of 3 mentally challenged people (Hankyoreh)
-- From medical college to business school … college entrance exam changes your life in moment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Super collectors to visit Seoul for Frieze (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't pushes for fiscal integration of national pension, special occupation pension (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

