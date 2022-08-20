Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UN rapporteur #Elizabeth Salmon #Seoul visit

U.N. special rapporteur for N. Korea human rights to visit S. Korea this month

09:12 August 20, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Elizabeth Salmon, newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, will make her first official visit to South Korea this month, a U.N. office said Saturday.

Salmon will be in South Korea from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, an official of the U.N. Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) in Seoul told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

During her stay, she is expected to gather materials necessary to write a report on the human rights situation in North Korea for the U.N. General Assembly in October and meet officials of the South Korean foreign and unification ministries and North Korea human rights groups.

The special rapporteur position was first created in 2004 to investigate and report to the U.N. Human Rights Council and General Assembly on the human rights situation in the reclusive regime in light of international human rights law.

This photo captured from the homepage of the Radio Free Asia shows Elizabeth Salmon, director of the Institute for Democracy and Human Rights of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, who was appointed as the new U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights on July 8, 2022 (U.S. time). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK