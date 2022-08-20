Military reports 1,760 more COVID-19 cases
14:32 August 20, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,760 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 250,014, the defense ministry said.
The new cases, tallied as of 2 p.m., included 1,131 from the Army, 155 from the Navy and 241 from the Air Force.
There were also 106 cases from the Marine Corps, 122 from units under the direct control of the ministry, four from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 10,940 military personnel are under treatment.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword