Son Heung-min held scoreless for 3rd straight match with all-Korean showdown foiled
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Defending Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min was held without a goal for his third straight Premier League match on Saturday in London, while a potential clash against his countryman did not materialize.
Son and Tottenham Hotspur defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they remained undefeated throughout the first three matches of the 2022-2023 season.
Son was in the starting lineup for the third straight match and was subbed out in the 76th minute. Five minutes later, Wolverhampton brought their South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan off the bench. Hwang had started in each of Wolves' two previous matches this season.
Hwang had limited impact over the match's final 10 minutes.
This was the third meeting between the two clubs since Hwang left Germany to join Wolves last August. Neither Son nor Hwang has scored in those matches.
As had been the case in two earlier games this season, Son, with the bull's-eye on his back as the reigning scoring champion, was largely kept in check in the first half.
After winning the free kick on the left wing in the ninth minute, Son took the spot kick himself but struck the left side of the net in an attempt to sneak the ball past the near post.
Son found more space in the second half. in the 50th minute, Son sent a header over the net after taking a cross from Harry Kane.
Spurs nearly opened the scoring moments later, when Kane's header struck the crossbar. The ball bounced back to Son but his left-footed volley bounced weakly into the arms of goalkeeper Jose Sa.
It was Son's turn to find the woodwork in the 63rd minute, as his right-footed shot from close-range went off Sa's arm and then the right post.
Spurs finally got on the board in the next minute, when Kane headed home a headed pass by Ivan Perisic, after Son had taken a corner.
Son was subbed out in the 76th minute for Richarlison.
Hwang entered the match in place of Goncalo Guedes in the 81st but wasn't able to change the outcome of the game.
Tottenham opened the season with a 4-1 win over Southampton and then played Chelsea to a 2-2 draw before beating Wolves.
Wolverhampton are still looking for their first win of the season, with a 2-1 loss to Leeds United and a scoreless draw with Fulham preceding Saturday's defeat.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)