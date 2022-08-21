Go to Contents
(2nd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary

15:27 August 21, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with announcement)

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Kim Eun-hye, a former lawmaker and his transition team spokesperson, as new senior secretary for press affairs in a reshuffle of the presidential office Sunday.

Kim, a TV anchorwoman-turned-politician who gave up her parliamentary seat when running unsuccessfully for Gyeonggi Province governor in June's local elections, will replace Choi Young-bum as the senior public relations secretary, according to his office.

Choi will take on the role of special adviser, the office said.

Lee Kwan-sup, vice chairman of the Korea International Trade Association, was appointed to the newly established position of senior presidential secretary for policy and planning.

Yoon also appointed Lim Jong-deuk, a former Army two-star general who served as presidential defense secretary during the Park Geun-hye administration, as new second deputy national security adviser.

Lim replaced Shin In-ho, who resigned earlier this month due to deteriorating health.

The reorganization comes as President Yoon has faced calls to overhaul his staff amid low approval ratings blamed largely on his poor personnel choices in the presidential office and the government.

President Yoon Suk-yeol gives opening remarks at a dinner with Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and other parliamentary leaders at the presidential office on Aug. 19, 2022. (Yonhap)

