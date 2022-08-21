(3rd LD) Yoon replaces senior press affairs secretary
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Kim Eun-hye, a former lawmaker and his transition team spokesperson, as new senior secretary for press affairs in a reshuffle of the presidential office Sunday.
Kim, a TV anchorwoman-turned-politician who gave up her parliamentary seat when running unsuccessfully for Gyeonggi Province governor in June's local elections, will replace Choi Young-bum as the senior public relations secretary.
"With a more humble attitude, I will faithfully take on the role of a bridge to convey the people's expectations and wishes while aptly conveying the president's state affairs philosophy," Kim told reporters following the appointment.
Choi will take on the role of special adviser, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said.
Lee Kwan-sup, a former industry ministry technocrat who until Sunday served as vice chairman of the Korea International Trade Association, was appointed to the newly established position of senior presidential secretary for policy and planning.
"When making decisions, big or small, for the nation, I think I should look at policy with a prudent attitude as if I were roasting a small fish," Lee said. "I will do my best to make a government that people can feel fairness and common sense about and that can unite people together."
Yoon also appointed Lim Jong-deuk, a former Army two-star general who served as presidential defense secretary during the Park Geun-hye administration, as new second deputy national security adviser.
Lim replaced Shin In-ho, who resigned earlier this month due to deteriorating health.
"I feel heavy responsibility as I take on the weighty role at a time when the security environment is in a critial situation," Lim said.
The reorganization comes as President Yoon has faced calls to overhaul his staff amid low approval ratings blamed largely on his poor personnel choices in the presidential office and the government.
